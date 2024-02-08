Some minor changes and fixes

-When the player goes to bed, there is a chance that Ruth will also sleep.

-Fixed triangle grip size

-Fixed the issue where the search card floats in the air and cannot land when jumping.

-Fixed the issue where the perspective is stuck due to flying when searching

-Fixed an issue where crawlers would be kicked through walls or get stuck in walls

-Reduce mold penetration by crawlers

-Fixed the issue where pressing space after being hit would result in floating in the air and being unable to jump.

-Fixed the issue where pressing jump while searching resulted in floating in the air and being unable to jump.

-Fixed the bug where crawlers would get stuck in boxes and cabinets