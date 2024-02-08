 Skip to content

永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 8 February 2024

Some minor changes and fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-When the player goes to bed, there is a chance that Ruth will also sleep.
-Fixed triangle grip size
-Fixed the issue where the search card floats in the air and cannot land when jumping.
-Fixed the issue where the perspective is stuck due to flying when searching
-Fixed an issue where crawlers would be kicked through walls or get stuck in walls
-Reduce mold penetration by crawlers
-Fixed the issue where pressing space after being hit would result in floating in the air and being unable to jump.
-Fixed the issue where pressing jump while searching resulted in floating in the air and being unable to jump.
-Fixed the bug where crawlers would get stuck in boxes and cabinets

