Added a safeguard to make sure the Soulball can't get stuck, infinitely healing the Soul-Eater
Fixed a possible crash vs the warbeast
Fixed archers idle animation (special thanks to blumineck haha)
Brick Odyssey update for 8 February 2024
Hotfix - 2.00c
Added a safeguard to make sure the Soulball can't get stuck, infinitely healing the Soul-Eater
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update