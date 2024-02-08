 Skip to content

Brick Odyssey update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix - 2.00c

Share · View all patches · Build 13401586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a safeguard to make sure the Soulball can't get stuck, infinitely healing the Soul-Eater
Fixed a possible crash vs the warbeast
Fixed archers idle animation (special thanks to blumineck haha)

