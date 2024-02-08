 Skip to content

Pavel Repin's Collection update for 8 February 2024

#tacticalunderground arcade: сomplete edition is already available!

The updated and completed version of the #tacticlaunderground arcade game is already available for purchase in the Steam store! Also, inside the Pavel Repin Collection, a free version of the game #tacticlaunderground arcade: free edition is available to you!
The game is distributed as downloadable content for the Pavel Repin Collection and is available at the link below:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211030/tacticalunderground_arcade_complete_edition/

