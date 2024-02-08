- Fixed quest items sometimes fall through the world
- Some icons have been shrunk
- Quest beasts have been buffed
- Sabertooths can now be targeted
- Sabertooths can now be hunted using Tribe Tasks
- Junglefowl no longer T-Pose on death
Polylithic update for 8 February 2024
Version 0.4.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
