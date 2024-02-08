 Skip to content

Polylithic update for 8 February 2024

Version 0.4.3.1

Build 13401527

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed quest items sometimes fall through the world
  • Some icons have been shrunk
  • Quest beasts have been buffed
  • Sabertooths can now be targeted
  • Sabertooths can now be hunted using Tribe Tasks
  • Junglefowl no longer T-Pose on death

