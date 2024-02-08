Game Version Change and Price Increase Notice !!

Updated list (2024/02/08) :
- BUG: Fixed an incorrect description of the icon guide in the spell skill tree.
- Content: New BOSS: Pyromancer. He has three long-range attacks. Be aware of the distance from him, if you're near the range of him, he could trigger double shooting.
- Content: New enemy type: Shooter. Changed the monster "Fire element" from a normal enemy to a shooter.
- Content: Add "Advanced mode", need to survive for 20 minutes.
- Content: Add "Enemy Group", the specific time will generate many identical monsters. Enemy Group typically have special action patterns, At the same time, the monsters of the Enemy Group have higher parameters.
Since the first phase of the update plan has been completed so that the game has entered version 0.8, the price will be increased to $2.50 (the actual price will be adjusted according to the region)
![]({STEAM_APP_IMAGE}/extras/finishplan3.png)
Changed files in this update