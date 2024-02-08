Quick Fix #6 - Philosopher Part II and some additional fixes

Hello alchemists!
This time, we present a quick fix mostly focused on fixing the rest of the Philosopher Stone recipes and adding some new ones suggested by the community (thanks again @Waffles!).
That's not all:
- The context menu no longer appears mid-conversation
- Improved zoning - fewer disappearing objects
- Fixed the collisions of the market stalls
- Dried Many Eyes now has a proper in-hand position
- Actualized contracts pop-up graphics
sorry for the issues!
AGS Team
