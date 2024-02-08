 Skip to content

Alchemist: The Potion Monger update for 8 February 2024

Quick Fix #6 - Philosopher Part II and some additional fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13401331 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello alchemists!
This time, we present a quick fix mostly focused on fixing the rest of the Philosopher Stone recipes and adding some new ones suggested by the community (thanks again @Waffles!).

That's not all:

  • The context menu no longer appears mid-conversation
  • Improved zoning - fewer disappearing objects
  • Fixed the collisions of the market stalls
  • Dried Many Eyes now has a proper in-hand position
  • Actualized contracts pop-up graphics

sorry for the issues!
AGS Team

