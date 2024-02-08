Quick Fix #6 - Philosopher Part II and some additional fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13401331 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello alchemists!

This time, we present a quick fix mostly focused on fixing the rest of the Philosopher Stone recipes and adding some new ones suggested by the community (thanks again @Waffles!).

That's not all:

The context menu no longer appears mid-conversation

Improved zoning - fewer disappearing objects

Fixed the collisions of the market stalls

Dried Many Eyes now has a proper in-hand position

Actualized contracts pop-up graphics

sorry for the issues!

AGS Team