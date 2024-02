Share · View all patches · Build 13401312 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

FIX Precision issue during lasso selection tracing.

FIX Fixed crash when drawing outside the maximum size limits for a canvas.

FIX Some popups were not rendered correctly when using multiple child windows.

Update When clicking on a selection in exclusive mode (with the Magic Wand & Color Select, you can drag the selection around without the need to press the T shortcut.

