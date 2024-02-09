Version 0.9.2r5: Spanish, Portuguese and upcoming sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 13401060 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 12:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We are proud to present next update of the game for you!

Most important - the new Version 0.9.2r5 comes with support of Spanish and Portuguese languages!

We also updated the Steam page for supported languages.

Also we starting a huge sale today evening! Grab it till you can!

Which languages will come in future updates?

Bulgarian, Polish and German languages are currently ongoing.

Interested in translating game to your language or hang out with the team?

For those of you who are interested, here is a link to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/QHpJmmh7pe

With best wishes,

ECS Team