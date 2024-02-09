 Skip to content

Fear The Void update for 9 February 2024

Version 0.9.2r5: Spanish, Portuguese and upcoming sale!

9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are proud to present next update of the game for you!

Most important - the new Version 0.9.2r5 comes with support of Spanish and Portuguese languages!

We also updated the Steam page for supported languages.

Also we starting a huge sale today evening! Grab it till you can!

  • Which languages will come in future updates?
    Bulgarian, Polish and German languages are currently ongoing.

  • Interested in translating game to your language or hang out with the team?
    For those of you who are interested, here is a link to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/QHpJmmh7pe

With best wishes,
ECS Team

