 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

You Draw, I Guess update for 8 February 2024

2024-02-08: Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 13400968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Optimize the sharing link.
2.Enhance the touchpad experience.
3.Improve the network connection for Real-time guess.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2688401 Depot 2688401
  • Loading history…
Depot 2688402 Depot 2688402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link