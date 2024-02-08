1.Optimize the sharing link.
2.Enhance the touchpad experience.
3.Improve the network connection for Real-time guess.
You Draw, I Guess update for 8 February 2024
2024-02-08: Update Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.Optimize the sharing link.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2688401 Depot 2688401
- Loading history…
Depot 2688402 Depot 2688402
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update