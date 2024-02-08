Version 0.1.3 update (Gun Update)

- weapon improvements
- Changed the overall size and color of the guns
- Fixed an issue where the gun's aim would not accurately follow the controller when holding the weapon with both hands
- Fixed an issue with hands digging into the gun on some weapons
- Made some changes to weapon recoil and damage
- Adjusted the minimum viewing distance to allow you to see your gun at closer range
- Added one new weapon
- background improvements
- Added a place to practice shooting in the lobby
- Fixed an issue where the background of the rail shooter was too dark
- Some structures on the Port map have been repositioned and the overall brightness has been increased
- Fixed some misplaced structures on the Town map
- Other improvements and bugfixes
- Fixed a blurry appearance when selecting a character in the lobby
- Changed the voice of the in-game narration
- Changed AI characters' outfits to be brighter
- Reduced the damage of AI characters to 40%.
- Item locations are now displayed periodically
- Changed the narration and background music during matches
- Footsteps, grenade explosions, etc. can now be heard from a greater distance
- Changed some effects related to players, such as shadows and spawning
- Reduced the invulnerability time when a player is respawned from 5 seconds to 3 seconds
Changed files in this update