Bounty City update for 8 February 2024

Version 0.1.3 update (Gun Update)

Version 0.1.3 update (Gun Update)
Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. weapon improvements
  • Changed the overall size and color of the guns
  • Fixed an issue where the gun's aim would not accurately follow the controller when holding the weapon with both hands
  • Fixed an issue with hands digging into the gun on some weapons
  • Made some changes to weapon recoil and damage
  • Adjusted the minimum viewing distance to allow you to see your gun at closer range
  • Added one new weapon
  1. background improvements
  • Added a place to practice shooting in the lobby
  • Fixed an issue where the background of the rail shooter was too dark
  • Some structures on the Port map have been repositioned and the overall brightness has been increased
  • Fixed some misplaced structures on the Town map
  1. Other improvements and bugfixes
  • Fixed a blurry appearance when selecting a character in the lobby
  • Changed the voice of the in-game narration
  • Changed AI characters' outfits to be brighter
  • Reduced the damage of AI characters to 40%.
  • Item locations are now displayed periodically
  • Changed the narration and background music during matches
  • Footsteps, grenade explosions, etc. can now be heard from a greater distance
  • Changed some effects related to players, such as shadows and spawning
  • Reduced the invulnerability time when a player is respawned from 5 seconds to 3 seconds

Changed files in this update

