v1.4.0.11 Patch (aka the Vivziepop Update)

rewrote a large portion of the dialogue to make it overall less raunchy and more tame

there are still mature sections of dialogue, but it should be much less frequent than previously

added recruits

added alternates

added toggles for particles and damage numbers in options

minor adjustments

So... I recently got some feedback about the game's dialogue and... wow. Yeah, apparently it's... pretty bad.

Someone dm'ed me with some feedback and they said that the dialogue was "vivziepop tier". I asked a group of individuals what they thought about that and they pretty much all agreed. There was also a negative review yesterday that said the same thing. Someone even said that it's Amy Schumer levels, which is... honestly much worse.

I had no idea that it was that bad. I honestly thought that the dialogue was fine, but hearing this genuinely was disheartening. Like, no joke, it actually hurt.

So, I decided to rewrite a lot of the dialogue in the game to make it a lot more tame. There's still some mature sections in some of the dialogue, but overall that kind of stuff should be a lot less frequent. Some sections I just completely cut out or replaced. I don't know if this will make the dialogue better or not, but hopefully I trimmed away enough for it to not as bad as it was. I think the biggest culprits were some of the earlier stuff that I wrote several months ago, which is what most people were encountering and is what shied them away from the rest of the dialogue or from the game entirely.

I deeply apologize to anyone who wasn't able to experience the game to it's fullest extent because of the dialogue. I know that it's a pretty minor part of the game overall and won't affect most people, but it's important to me that every aspect of the game is, at a bare minimum, tolerable. If I had known this a lot sooner I would've changed it then. It's clear to me that not many people enjoy my writing style, and from now on I'm going to keep it more tame or reduce it overall so people are not uncomfortable with what I make.

I cannot make a perfect game. But I can make them better, and I can't do that without feedback from others. If you encounter anything, ANYTHING, that you do not like about this game, please feel free to dm me on Discord (@aplove) and I will do what I can to improve my craft. Thank you.