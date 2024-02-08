 Skip to content

Tales of Spark update for 8 February 2024

Steam Official Version v1.1.06 20240208

Build 13400686

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:
I. Mount Related
Removed the mounting action and mounting time for all characters.
Fixed the walking animation of the Western Land Coatl.

II. Skill System
Intimidate now adds a 3-second resistance period to prevent monsters from being continuously intimidated.
Reduced the stack limit of bleeding to 10 layers, and adjusted the attribute description accordingly.
Fixed a bug where the humanoid form of the Moonwatch Priest would not release healing.
Changed Gu Qingming's mounted movement speed to 12 meters per second, consistent with other characters.

III. Resource Related
Fixed the issue of some sound effects (such as the Black Hornet) having excessive volume.

