Steam Official Version v1.1.06 20240208

Updates:

I. Mount Related

Removed the mounting action and mounting time for all characters.

Fixed the walking animation of the Western Land Coatl.

II. Skill System

Intimidate now adds a 3-second resistance period to prevent monsters from being continuously intimidated.

Reduced the stack limit of bleeding to 10 layers, and adjusted the attribute description accordingly.

Fixed a bug where the humanoid form of the Moonwatch Priest would not release healing.

Changed Gu Qingming's mounted movement speed to 12 meters per second, consistent with other characters.

III. Resource Related

Fixed the issue of some sound effects (such as the Black Hornet) having excessive volume.