Project Demigod update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix 1.01

Build 13400622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Demigods!

Hotfix 1.01 comes with fixes for bugs that made it into the 1.0 release, as well as some minor aesthetic updates.

Changelog:

Fixed PCVR Mod Browser and Updated some of the Mod Browser UI.

Fixed Ability Activation for Energy, Fire, Water, and Lightning.

Fixed bugs with the avatar customization and color selection.

Fixed collision sounds for enemies and environment.

Fixed bug with Kicking and Avatar's getting stuck in place.

Restored several options in Player Settings.

Added new reflection probes to Millennium City and New Olympus.

Replaced the loading screen skyboxes and the Demigod artwork.

Changed files in this update

Project META Content Depot 1646581
  • Loading history…
