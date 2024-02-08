Account Suspension for Hack Users 02.07.2024

Greetings Ballers,

For nearly 10 years, the Freestyle2 GM Team and Developers have consistently

suspended users of illegal third-party software who exploit unfair advantages

in-game, impacting the overall experience of other ballers.

Features such as Tournament League and Crew Tournament are designed to

foster camaraderie among users; however, some ballers have gained advantages

by using illegal third-party programs. Any user found employing such programs

will face immediate suspension from our services.

Below is the latest list of suspended users of illegal third-party programs for this week:

Ensuring fair and equitable gameplay for all ballers is our top priority,

and the use of unauthorized software compromises the integrity of our game.

Hence, we strongly encourage all ballers to refrain from participating in

such activities.

Thank you for your continued support.

- Freestyle 2 Team