Selatria: Advent of the Dakk'rian Empire update for 8 February 2024

Selatria: Advent of the Dakk'rian Empire - Patch 1.90.1 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13400580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, here are the Patch 1.90.1 notes for Selatria: Advent of the Dakk'rian Empire.

Patch Notes

  • The graphics for the Selactic Chameleon have been revamped to better tell the difference between the elementals changing.
  • A bug where the Cat Lady would suggest the party to go retrieve cats from areas outside of the first three chapters has been fixed.
  • A bug where Mage would get pushed back into another area in the Gauntlet Speed Trial has been fixed.
  • A bug where part of the Heiveir dock could not be walked on has been fixed.
  • A bug where the Sea Seeker Megalodon could not be affected by the Negate spell has been fixed.
  • Various typos have been fixed and addressed.
  • Various minor audio and visual glitches and errors have been addressed.

Known Issues

  • Framerates may dip in busy areas or areas with heavy processing on the Steam Deck.

