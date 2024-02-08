Selatria: Advent of the Dakk'rian Empire - Patch 1.90.1 Notes

Hi everyone, here are the Patch 1.90.1 notes for Selatria: Advent of the Dakk'rian Empire.
Patch Notes
- The graphics for the Selactic Chameleon have been revamped to better tell the difference between the elementals changing.
- A bug where the Cat Lady would suggest the party to go retrieve cats from areas outside of the first three chapters has been fixed.
- A bug where Mage would get pushed back into another area in the Gauntlet Speed Trial has been fixed.
- A bug where part of the Heiveir dock could not be walked on has been fixed.
- A bug where the Sea Seeker Megalodon could not be affected by the Negate spell has been fixed.
- Various typos have been fixed and addressed.
- Various minor audio and visual glitches and errors have been addressed.
Known Issues
- Framerates may dip in busy areas or areas with heavy processing on the Steam Deck.
