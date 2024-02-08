 Skip to content

TheDarkSurvivors update for 8 February 2024

0.66 update instructions

Build 13400533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The volume control is modified to moderation size.
Added button descriptions for backpack interfaces.

Changed files in this update

