[Update] Crossout: Frostbite Assault



This major update includes: cryogenic damage, the start of the “Frostbite Assault” season with new Hyperborea parts, a temporary raid with unusual enemies, numerous balance changes, and several more novelties throughout February. Don’t miss it!





Season “Frostbite Assault”



Attention! The season and packs with battle passes will be available until June 5 inclusive!

There are 75 “main” levels with rewards in the season. Leveling up in the event will unlock new rewards.

Starting from level 76, the player can unlock bonus rewards of “additional” levels of the reward scale.

During the season, the player receives a special resource — “Lighters”. A player can exchange a certain amount of accumulated lighters without additional expenses for an upgraded part from the list of available parts or for other available items.

After reaching level 142 of the season, the player receives 15 lighters for each subsequent level if the “Battle pass” is purchased.

At the end of the season, all unused lighters will be withdrawn from the game.

All players without exception can unlock: Recipes for the production of new parts during the season. 150 pts. of lighters. 100 in-game coins. An emblem for banner customization. New structural parts. Containers with resources. Repair kits. Workbench coupons. A container with epic parts of your choice for additional levels of the reward scale.

Players who have purchased the Battle pass may receive the following rewards: Already crafted and upgraded new parts. Please note that such parts are issued with pre-determined upgrades and cannot be sold or bought on the market. Access to production of new upgraded parts during the season. 2 new portraits. Additional in-game coins. 1 container with “special” parts of your choice (for an additional level of the reward scale). Cosmetic items: paints, stickers, decor (including the new “Cryoduck”). Additional lighters: both in the main reward scale and for additional levels of the season. New elements for banner customization.

Rewards marked with a lock icon are only available with a Battle pass.

Parts that you didn’t have time to unlock can be purchased on the in-game market from other players.

Season level increase

You can increase your level of the season by completing special daily and weekly challenges.

At the end of the day, all uncompleted daily challenges are reset and replaced with new ones.

Every Thursday, after the list of challenges is updated, all uncompleted weekly challenges are carried over to the next week.

Weekly tasks of the season are divided into “main” and “additional” groups. At one time, 4 “main” and 2 “additional” challenges are issued.

Try not to miss challenges to unlock all available rewards as soon as possible.

When the season level increases, the reward is issued automatically.

You can still complete the regular daily and weekly challenges, save badges and other resources.

New parts of the season

Cryogenic howitzer “Jotun”

Rarity: epic.

PS: 1650.

Ammunition: 10 pcs.

Durability: 504 pts.

Energy drain: 6 pts.

Mass: 611 kg.

Perk: Leaves a puddle of refrigerant at the site where the shells explode, which freezes the parts of all the armoured vehicles that get into it, as well as reduces the power and speed of their cabins by 33%.

Invisibility module “Yeti”

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 400.

Invisibility reserve: 30 sec.

Durability: 242 pts.

Energy drain: 1 pts.

Mass: 150 kg.

Mechanics of operation: while active, makes the vehicle completely invisible until invisibility reserve is depleted or until manual deactivation. Attacking or receiving damage disables invisibility, and, if there is invisibility reserve, triggers the module’s recharge. Upon manual deactivation, the vehicle will become visible in 1 sec., and the cooldown before the next activation will be reduced by 50%.

Reactor “Rune-1”

Rarity: epic.

PS: 206.

When destroyed, it explodes and deals damage.

Durability: 126 pts.

Mass: 200 kg.

Mechanics of operation: increases the initial amount of the invisibility reserve of the module “Yeti”‎ by 50%, as well as booster fuel reserves by 80%.

Frost cannon “Skadi”

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 1600.

Ammunition: 365 pcs.

Durability: 487 pts.

Energy drain: 4 pts.

Mass: 547 kg.

Perk: as it affects the enemy, the damage of their weapons decreases down to a maximum of 25%. The reduction will be active for 5 sec. from the moment of the last hit.

Cryo cannon “Narwhal”

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2400.

Ammunition: 14 pcs.

Penetration ability — 100%

Durability: 993 pts.

Energy drain: 6 pts.

Mass: 1535 kg.

Perk: the projectile’s explosion freezes enemy parts by 20%. The weapon deals increased damage when hitting frozen parts, maximum bonus is 100%.

Engine “Fin whale”

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 400.

Tonnage: +4000 kg.

Mass limit: +1500 kg.

Max. cabin speed: +25%.

Cabin power: +35%.

Durability: 485 pts.

Energy drain: 1 pts.

Mass: 615 kg.

Perk: increases the damage protection of weapons and reduces recoil by up to 50% when the armoured car moves at the speed from 60 km/h. Maximum effect is achieved at the speed of 110 km/h and higher.

Cabin “Whaler”

Medium cabin.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2100.

Maximum cabin speed: 80 km/h.

Tonnage: 5600 kg.

Mass limit: 12500 kg.

Adds energy: 12 pts.

Durability: 350 pts.

Mass: 1100 kg.

Perk: reduces the impulses from hits to the armoured vehicle and as well as from weapon recoil by 40%. The reduced impulse accumulates in the form of a charge, but no more often than 3 times per second. Upon activation, increases projectile damage, their speed and impulse by 25% for 10 sec.

Structural parts















Temporary raid “Northern justice”

Attention! The raid will be available from February 15 till March 3 inclusive!

“Northern Justice” is a raid for 4 players with a mechanic already familiar to many survivors, with confronting groups of enemies.

A group of players is given a limited amount of time, which can be replenished by destroying enemies and avoiding the destruction of their car. Additional time is also granted for completing a wave.

If one of a player’s vehicles gets destroyed, his teammates have the ability to restore the destroyed player back to the battle faster, than waiting for the player to be automatically restored. To do this, you need to get to the place where he was destroyed and wait for the special recovery scale to fill up.

Among your opponents, you will encounter opponents with a variety of roles. To win and survive as long as possible, you need to take into account their features: Berserker — increased damage, but high vulnerability. Pyromaniac — uses fire weapons. Leaves a puddle of fire after destruction Rocker — increases the damage of all allies in a certain radius around himself. Chief — after destruction, all allies in this wave receive a permanent bonus to the damage they deal. Tank — has powerful armour due to increased damage resistance of his parts. Communicator — calls for reinforcements some time after the player enters the detection zone. Hunter — when dealing damage to players, he leaves a mark on them that increases the damage dealt to them. Destroying the hunter removes the mark. Defender — imposes an aura of invulnerability on all allies within a certain radius.

The final reward in resources (scrap metal and plastic) depends on how many waves you survive and how many points you score.

Players also have access to a special daily challenge, to complete which they must survive at least 1 wave of enemies. The “Strategic reserve” container is given as a reward in this raid.

Adapted and added the following locations for battles with armoured aircraft to the rotation: Sandy gulf; Bridge; Old town; “Control-17” station; Orbital station; Crater; Ashen ring.

Due to the end of the “Sky raiders” and “Faction wars” seasons, the environments on a number of maps that previously had flying Carriers have been changed.

Environmental objects on the “Clean island” map have been improved, which will correct a number of cases where an armoured vehicle could cling to the surface while moving or collide with invisible obstacles.

Improved a number of environmental objects and visual defects in locations of the “Bedlam” mode, and “Sphere of Absorption” and “Dynamometer” were added to those locations where they were not present.

Movement parts

Interaction of hovers with other movement parts

Now the flight altitude of hovers is reduced when there are other movement parts used together with them.

Mechanical legs are now included in a separate group of “the highest” movement parts (not including rotors) when recalculating tonnage.

Comment: with both adjustments, the cars with mechanical legs will get extra tonnage from mounted hovers only if they are low enough above the surface (and not in any case, as it has always been the case with a combination of legs and hovers). This way, we would like to make sure that the tonnage of all vehicles is provided by their main movement parts.

Changes in controls of tracks, Rolling-based movement parts and augers

For all tracks, rolling-based movement parts and augers:

Added the ability to quickly switch to rotation on these movement parts (previously it was only available after the vehicle had come to a complete stop). To do this, you need to completely release the gas key and press only the turn key. This edit will improve the maneuverability of these movement parts and make it possible to quickly change direction. Previously, in one form or another, this was available on all movement parts, except for tracks and rolling-based movement parts.

Reduced friction parameters. The change complements the mechanics of the quick switch to rotational movement, and makes it easier to push vehicles with these movement parts.

Increased the speed of rotation on the spot.

Improved suspension (similar to wheel suspension). Now travelling in cars with these movement parts should look more natural.

Wheel PS

Now the PS of all wheels from “common” to “special” rarities is:

Common light — 40

Common medium — 50

Rare light — 60

Rare medium — 70

Rare heavy — 80

Special light — 80

Special medium — 90

Special heavy — 100

Comment: the power scores of the wheels were brought to a single format to simplify their further balancing and to exclude illogical situations (such as the same PS value of the “rare” “Large wheel” and the “special” “Double wheel”).

Structural parts

Updated the parameters of resistance to various types of damage for structural parts:

Resistances according to damage types

[table]

[tr]

[th]Faction[/th]

[th]Firearm[/th]

[th]Explosive[/th]

[th]Thermal[/th]

[th]Energy[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lunatics[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Firestarters[/td]

[td]10 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]10 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]20 (previously 15)[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Engineers[/td]

[td]20 (previously 10)[/td]

[td]20 (previously 10)[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Nomads[/td]

[td]30 (previously 10)[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Syndicate[/td]

[td]30 (previously 10)[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]30 (previously 10)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dawn’s children[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]40 (previously 10)[/td]

[td]50 (previously 15)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Hyperborea[/td]

[td]35 (previously 15)[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Founders[/td]

[td]20 (previously 10)[/td]

[td]20 (previously 10)[/td]

[td]15 (previously 0)[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Scavengers[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]35 (previously 15)[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Steppenwolfs[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[td]35 (previously 15)[/td]

[td]0[/td]

[td]15 (previously 5)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Attention! Added resistance to cryogenic damage for all parts that had resistance to thermal damage. The values of resistances to both types of damage are the same.

Comment: lightweight parts now have the best durability to mass ratio. The “heavier” the faction parts are, the lower this ratio is. We’d like to correct this situation in an indirect way, because the same ratio can either severely weaken vehicles with primarily lightweight parts, or conversely, greatly strengthen heavy builds.

Now, the “heavier” the faction, the higher the damage resistance values of its parts. This way, lightweight parts have a good ratio of durability (and bonus to cabin durability) to mass and approximately the same survivability against different types of damage. Heavy parts, on the other hand, have a lower durability to mass ratio, but will be a better choice against different types of damage.

Changes in parameters of parts and co-drivers

You can find information about changes in parameters of parts and co-drivers in the special news.

Lupara;

Sledgehammer (+ versions with a CK);

Junkbow;

Mace (+ version with a CK);

Thunderbolt (+ versions with a CK);

Waltz;

RL-9 Helicon.

Improved display of images with resources in the parameters window.

Added confirmation for a number of important actions by pressing the required key for a certain period of time.

Improved the colour display of enemy officers in PvE modes.

Added a new music track for the garage: Down To The Ground

Added a new music track for the game login screen: Frostbite Assault Theme

Updated the sound of the “ZS-52 Mastodon” cannon.

Increased the number of weapon types that can be used to complete daily challenges. The interface that shows the parts that are eligible for the challenge has also been improved.

Updated the visual appearance and animations of the “Contact 2M” coupling module.

Improved the painting masks for parts of the “Lunatics” faction.

Fixed a bug where enemies might not appear in the “Moment of truth” mission in the “Adventure” mode.

Fixed a bug where a vehicle with the “Omni” movement part would not start moving forwards or backwards until it came to a complete stop after moving diagonally.

Fixed a bug where the talent of the co-driver “Atitlan” reduced the damage of fire puddles, rather than increasing it.

Fixed a bug where the perk of the “Munin” cabin affected the reload speed of “Argus”, “Barrier IX” and “Verifier”.

Fixed a bug where the ammunition increase upgrade didn’t work for the “Yaoguai” and “SD-15 Vulture” drones.

Fixed a bug where the “FHT-3 Flock” projectile hitting any surface would reset the talent of the co-driver “Jay”.

Fixed a bug where destroying raiders with the “Werewolf” cabin would cause an explosive drone to appear instead of a shotgun drone.

Fixed a bug where it was impossible to place a mark on the map using the quick command wheel.

Fixed a bug related to incorrect mirroring of models of the wheels.

Fixed a bug that would cause the “Tempura” weapon to be blocked after being mounted on the roof of the “Quantum” cabin.

Improved incorrect collision models for a number of environmental objects.

Fixed a bug that could cause non-existent free slots to be displayed at the exhibition if there were armoured aircraft among the exhibited vehicles.

Fixed a bug where hovering the cursor over the “Not enough parts” notification didn’t cause the missing parts to be coloured red.

Fixed a bug where a player who was already in the battle queue could enter the game center and create a mode.

Fixed a bug in the “Invasion” mode where the leader icon was displayed on the wrong player instead of the player who dealt the most damage.

Fixed a bug where a car equipped with movement parts with the ability to strafe could automatically turn sideways when appearing on a location.

Fixed a bug where the “Werewolf” cabin drone could survive a fall into chasms, etc. while the invulnerability was in effect.

Fixed the flickering of textures in the Horsemen of the Apocalypse garage.

Fixed a bug due where cars disappeared when driving behind the satellite dish supports on the “Sanctuary” location.

Fixed a bug with incorrect highlighting of the tonnage parameter on vehicles with propellers or if ground movement parts and propellers were mounted.

Fixed a bug with the incorrect effect of the “Iced EYE” decor on the ground.

Improved a number of in-game texts, descriptions and icons.

