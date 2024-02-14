Update 7.5.2 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule
- Update releases: 11AM ET
- Note: Update times may vary slightly.
Content
Killer Adjustments - The Blight
Add-Ons
Iridescent Blight Tag
- Rush cannot be performed more than 3 times (new functionality)
- Increases maximum Rush look angle 20 degrees (new functionality)
- Increases Rush speed by 20% (new functionality)
Killer Adjustments - The Hillbilly
- Decreased Chainsaw miss cooldown movement speed to 1.84 m/s (was 2.3 m/s)
- Increased Initial Turn rate adjustment duration to 1 second (was 0.75 sec)
- Added an audio cue when The Hillbilly's Chainsaw cooldown is over and the Chainsaw is ready to be used again.
- Increased The Hillbilly's Chainsaw volume from the Survivor's perspective.
Add-Ons
Greased Throttle
- Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 5% (was 8%)
The Thompson's Mix
- Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 10% (was 12%)
Perk Adjustments
Champion of Light (Alan Wake)
- When you are shining a flashlight, you have 50% Haste. When you successfully blind the Killer, they also gain 20% Hindered for 6 seconds. This effect cannot stack with itself. Then, this Perk goes on cooldown for 80/70/60 seconds.
- (Removed "while holding a flashlight" requirement)
Bug Fixes
Audio
- Fixed an issue that caused Saga Anderson's injured and hook screams to be too loud.
- Fixed an issue that caused some of Rose Marigold's VOs to be too loud.
- Fixed an issue that caused some of The Trickster's voice lines to be lower than others.
Archives
- Fixed an issue that caused the "The Light! It Burns!" Challenge to be completed by other players.
- Fixed an issue that caused the "The Light! It Burns!" Challenge to be completed when stunning The Singularity in Overclock mode without blinding it first.
Bots
- Bots no longer get stuck on a vault near stairs in Treatment Theatre.
Environment/Maps
- Fixed an issue on the Coal Tower Map that let The Demogorgon access the top of multiple blockers.
- Fixed an issue on Gideon Meat Plant where the screen would turn black when playing as The Good Guy and hugging a wall near the Exit Gate.
- Fixed an issue on Shattered Square where a hay bale prevented the Killer from accessing a hook,
- Fixed an issue on the Backwater Swamp Maps where The Dredge would get stuck when exiting certain Lockers.
Perks
- Fixed an issue that caused applying Call of Brine twice to the same Generator to cause it to regress permanently after the Perk’s active period ends.
UI
- Fixed an issue with animated Player Cards shown in the Tally scoreboard that were not reset properly and could be unsynced with the player.
- Fixed an issue where closing the Player Profile menu could make the Archive Widget appear in a broken state.
