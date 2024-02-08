 Skip to content

Forbidden Art update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix: Added UI for the back of the lobby

Build 13400162

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an issue in the lobby where if you were facing backwards relative to the front and the game was launched, you would only see a black screen, which could be a bit confusing for players.
We've added a UI to the back of the lobby to improve this.
We also fixed an issue where players were previously able to move behind the lobby board.

