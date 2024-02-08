There was an issue in the lobby where if you were facing backwards relative to the front and the game was launched, you would only see a black screen, which could be a bit confusing for players.
We've added a UI to the back of the lobby to improve this.
We also fixed an issue where players were previously able to move behind the lobby board.
Forbidden Art update for 8 February 2024
Hotfix: Added UI for the back of the lobby
