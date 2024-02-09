Hotfix Update - 2/9/2024

Hey Custodians,
We’ve just dropped a hotfix which address some of the issues that have arose since the release of the Decayed Hope mid-sector update. For full details, check out the patch notes below:
QUALITY-OF-LIFE UPDATES:
- Burster Guard: We’ve improved the animation/VFX of the Burster’s reload state. It should now be clearer to Raiders when the guard is reloading after firing.
- UI: The “Hold” button visuals have been updated to improve visual distinction between press actions and similar press & hold actions.
BUG FIXES:
COLLISION:
- We have fixed an issue causing collision found at the top of wedges to make it difficult for both Raiders and AI to navigate up inclines.
TRAPS:
- We have fixed an issue causing Death Blossom mines to sometimes appear misplaced for the co-op guest.
- Fixed an issue causing the Death Blossom to emit an explosion VFX when destroyed by melee weapons.
- Fixed an issue causing Death Blossom mines to appear invisible when blocked from spawning.
- Fixed an issue causing the Death Blossom to have incorrect bedrock visuals when a Second Wave Mod is applied to it in the Dreadshore, Shattered Peak and Decayed Hope environments.
- Fixed an issue causing a framerate drops to occur when an Outpost has a high number of Death Blossom traps and mines.
MISCELLANEOUS:
- We have fixed an issue causing the “No Quarrel With You” acheivement to not unlock when meeting the requirements.
- Fixed an issue sometimes preventing Daily Challenges from correctly being claimed or rewarding an incorrect amount of Expeditions points.
- Fixed an issue preventing Tutorial #5 from being successfully completable.
- Fixed an issue causing blood decals from Assassin kills to sometimes float above the ground.
- Fixed an issue causing the Harvester to appear alive for the client, once killed.
- Multiple crash fixes
For status updates on known issues, please refer to our Known Issues Board here: https://forums.bhvr.com/Meet-Your-Maker/discussion/378404/meet-your-maker-known-issues-board
To report any new issues, please contact our player support team by opening a ticket here: https://support.meetyourmakergame.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
See you in the wasteland!
-The Meet Your Maker Team
