Hotfix Update - 2/9/2024

Build 13400118

Hey Custodians,

We’ve just dropped a hotfix which address some of the issues that have arose since the release of the Decayed Hope mid-sector update. For full details, check out the patch notes below:

QUALITY-OF-LIFE UPDATES:

Burster Guard: We’ve improved the animation/VFX of the Burster’s reload state. It should now be clearer to Raiders when the guard is reloading after firing.

UI: The “Hold” button visuals have been updated to improve visual distinction between press actions and similar press & hold actions.

BUG FIXES:

COLLISION:

We have fixed an issue causing collision found at the top of wedges to make it difficult for both Raiders and AI to navigate up inclines.

TRAPS:

We have fixed an issue causing Death Blossom mines to sometimes appear misplaced for the co-op guest.

Fixed an issue causing the Death Blossom to emit an explosion VFX when destroyed by melee weapons.

Fixed an issue causing Death Blossom mines to appear invisible when blocked from spawning.

Fixed an issue causing the Death Blossom to have incorrect bedrock visuals when a Second Wave Mod is applied to it in the Dreadshore, Shattered Peak and Decayed Hope environments.

Fixed an issue causing a framerate drops to occur when an Outpost has a high number of Death Blossom traps and mines.

MISCELLANEOUS:

We have fixed an issue causing the “No Quarrel With You” acheivement to not unlock when meeting the requirements.

Fixed an issue sometimes preventing Daily Challenges from correctly being claimed or rewarding an incorrect amount of Expeditions points.

Fixed an issue preventing Tutorial #5 from being successfully completable.

Fixed an issue causing blood decals from Assassin kills to sometimes float above the ground.

Fixed an issue causing the Harvester to appear alive for the client, once killed.

Multiple crash fixes

