Hexseeker update for 8 February 2024

update 4

Build 13399951 · Last edited by Wendy

  • players can now unlock all achievements on a single playthrough (rather than only unlocking one per play)
  • title screen "deepest" indicators now are clickable to enter that game mode
  • title screen music changed

