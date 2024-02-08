Bug Fixes #2

What's changed:
- Make it more obvious that it's a plant shop at the beginning of the game.Make a sign to hang above the door
- Make characters have different coloured dialogue.
- Have the box filled with golden leaves and some scattered on the floor.
- Have a sign outside telling people to pick up their wreaths here for the soul passage!
- Make a new game tutorial and a “click on the ground to move player” scene.
- Have Nora make comments to dad about making the wreaths for the Soul Passage.
- Have Nora and hopper cuddle after Nora finds him scared in the living room. Nora will tell him to stay and hide in the house.
