Allogloom Playtest update for 8 February 2024

Bug Fixes #2

Build 13399947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's changed:

  • Make it more obvious that it's a plant shop at the beginning of the game.Make a sign to hang above the door
  • Make characters have different coloured dialogue.
  • Have the box filled with golden leaves and some scattered on the floor.
  • Have a sign outside telling people to pick up their wreaths here for the soul passage!
  • Make a new game tutorial and a “click on the ground to move player” scene.
  • Have Nora make comments to dad about making the wreaths for the Soul Passage.
  • Have Nora and hopper cuddle after Nora finds him scared in the living room. Nora will tell him to stay and hide in the house.

Changed files in this update

