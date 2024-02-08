 Skip to content

Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 8 February 2024

Chronicles of Vaeltaja Hotfix v.0.6.4.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13399860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that made the game crash when entering a battle with a party that has less than six members.

