Fixed a bug that made the game crash when entering a battle with a party that has less than six members.
Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 8 February 2024
Chronicles of Vaeltaja Hotfix v.0.6.4.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
