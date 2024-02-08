- Fixed new game customize menu not updating correctly.
- New burning oil building model.
- Fixed item quality filter for building.
- Fixes for new building models not setup correctly.
- Fixed repairing of buildings.
- Added sand areas to terrain generation.
Embark update for 8 February 2024
Update 0.913
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Embark Content Depot 1055091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update