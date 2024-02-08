 Skip to content

Embark update for 8 February 2024

Update 0.913

Update 0.913

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed new game customize menu not updating correctly.
  • New burning oil building model.
  • Fixed item quality filter for building.
  • Fixes for new building models not setup correctly.
  • Fixed repairing of buildings.
  • Added sand areas to terrain generation.

