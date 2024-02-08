1988 - Major Update #1

The first major update is now here!
- You can now enter every building in Meluga City
- Lekker City can now be unlocked and accessed
- Many new characters
- Voiced NSFW scenes
- You can now take characters on dates
- Prison location added in Teruca City
- Completely new route with Lila in Lekker City
- Players can now revisit certain scenes
- Many new NSFW scenes
- Continued Mary Storyline
Minor Updates:
- Players can now hire men in larger quantities
- Fixed minor errors
- Added scene to know when you have reached the end of a route
- Alexander's mother can be accessed in the prison (If captured)
Hope you guys have fun and enjoy your time in Teruca!
If you have any suggestions, remember to let me know here! - https://steamcommunity.com/app/2536490/discussions/0/4139437808174576261/
Changed files in this update