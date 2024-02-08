1988 - Major Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 13399829 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 05:09:19 UTC by Wendy

The first major update is now here!

You can now enter every building in Meluga City

Lekker City can now be unlocked and accessed

Many new characters

Voiced NSFW scenes

You can now take characters on dates

Prison location added in Teruca City

Completely new route with Lila in Lekker City

Players can now revisit certain scenes

Many new NSFW scenes

Continued Mary Storyline

Minor Updates:

Players can now hire men in larger quantities

Fixed minor errors

Added scene to know when you have reached the end of a route

Alexander's mother can be accessed in the prison (If captured)

Hope you guys have fun and enjoy your time in Teruca!

If you have any suggestions, remember to let me know here! - https://steamcommunity.com/app/2536490/discussions/0/4139437808174576261/