Patch 1.0.04

Just a quick round of bug fixes for ya! Thank you to everyone who provided the feedback and reports for these changes.
- screen option now cycles through Fullscreen, Windowed, Borderless Window
- fixed cards created by a nexus for an autocaster revival spell sometimes getting confused as being a part of the spell and causing a crash
- fixed a crash while autopurchasing from the Trader
- fixed lighthouse "villages" being effected by the Radiant Beacon wonder
- fixed cards colliding with walls on loading a save sometimes causing a hard lock
- fixed end of day entering [REDACTED] destroy event when there's no cities to destroy
- cards jumping into a chest or onto a stack that becomes full now restack into new stacks that respect the maximum stack size
