Patch 1.0.04

Just a quick round of bug fixes for ya! Thank you to everyone who provided the feedback and reports for these changes.

screen option now cycles through Fullscreen, Windowed, Borderless Window

fixed cards created by a nexus for an autocaster revival spell sometimes getting confused as being a part of the spell and causing a crash

fixed a crash while autopurchasing from the Trader

fixed lighthouse "villages" being effected by the Radiant Beacon wonder

fixed cards colliding with walls on loading a save sometimes causing a hard lock

fixed end of day entering [REDACTED] destroy event when there's no cities to destroy

cards jumping into a chest or onto a stack that becomes full now restack into new stacks that respect the maximum stack size