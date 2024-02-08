 Skip to content

WitchHand update for 8 February 2024

Patch 1.0.04

Patch 1.0.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick round of bug fixes for ya! Thank you to everyone who provided the feedback and reports for these changes.

  • screen option now cycles through Fullscreen, Windowed, Borderless Window
  • fixed cards created by a nexus for an autocaster revival spell sometimes getting confused as being a part of the spell and causing a crash
  • fixed a crash while autopurchasing from the Trader
  • fixed lighthouse "villages" being effected by the Radiant Beacon wonder
  • fixed cards colliding with walls on loading a save sometimes causing a hard lock
  • fixed end of day entering [REDACTED] destroy event when there's no cities to destroy
  • cards jumping into a chest or onto a stack that becomes full now restack into new stacks that respect the maximum stack size

