Beta 1.4.2 Update (Pretty Big) + DISCOUNT

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

Beta 1.4.1 came out 3 days ago on the beta branch and I mentioned how some more updates would come your way before it went on the public branch. Now, Beta 1.4.2 is out and it includes the aforementioned additions!

(Also, the game's on discount, so get it now because it's ending this week!)

Beta 1.4.2 Patch Notes

Added the ability to upgrade your weapons in campsites, on top of the already-existing option to evolve them.

You now all of your health upon defeating an act boss.

Added a timer in elites and act bosses that kills you if you haven't defeated the boss by the end of it. The timer is quite hard to reach naturally, but is there to not have players chip away at bosses' health with low-damage attacks with certain builds.

Added Ascension 5 - Defeating bosses heals less.

Added Steam achievement for Sultan.

Added Steam achievement for Vitas.

Added Steam achievement for Prime Comradery.

Made it such that the "Surface Decor" setting affects the overworld, as well as a wider range of combat decorations.

Added a new unique environment for the Act 2 map.

Adjusted the graphics of the Act 3 map environment.

Added sound effects for the final boss' thunder attack.

Added Spanish and French localization for all of the additions in Beta 1.4.0 and Beta 1.4.1.

Increased how much the Hourglass trinket reduces your power.

Increased how much the Possessed Mask increases your regeneration.

Anyways, that's it for this update, I look forwards to getting your feedback, and I hope you all enjoy this new version of the game!



P.S. A review would be greatly appreciated, it helps so much :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714240/Soul_Stalker/