Happy Valentine's Day and Year of the Dragon!



Hello Plant Parents!

Spring is early in this update with a wide variety of items for both the Base Game and Queens DLC as well as two new achievements!

It's Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year this coming week so we have a Year of the Dragon painting and some cute, squishy Valentines items. And for those of you that hate Valentine's Day, I have some gothy and dark items. In total, we have 19 new items.

BASE GAME

TWO new achievements with two new rewards!

Five Valentine's Day items with street kiosk.

New Plant Pot.

New Year of the Dragon painting.

New Japanese Carp Windsock.

QUEENS DLC

TWO new plants: A Vine Heart Topiary and Variegated Prickly Pear Cactus.

Two additional Valentine's Day items.

New artwork: Two additional Japanese Carp Windsocks, two cheerful new pots, and a Middle Eastern Etched Brass Vase.

ADJUSTMENTS

We had a request to let candles be stored in the infinite storage. Your wish is our command!

Updated the artwork for the wildflowers print.

Updated Apartment names on selection screen to show Borough and Neighborhood.

Tweaked the spots in the vintage shop to allow for more items to be shown.

THANK YOU SO MUCH for all the love for the Dog Art Pack and the sweet reviews. Reviews are really the bread and butter of indie games and we love you!

Happy Lunar New Year and Happy Valentine's Day

XOXO// Jennevieve and the Short Leg Studio Team