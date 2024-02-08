Dangerous Card Warnings Update

Some of the Trillionaires have reported accidentally clicking cards that ended their run early. I don't believe a trillionaire should have to think too hard in life, things should be offered up on a silver platter!

As such look out for these warnings on cards that are liable to ruin your day. Maybe it's still worth it, but be careful and consider your options.

Adds "Living Beyond Means" warning to dangerous cards

Adds "Cashflow Risk" warning to dangerous cards

Adds "Bankruptcy Risk" warning to dangerous cards

Adds "Daily Sadness" warning to dangerous cards

Adds "Devastating Event" warning to dangerous cards

Adds "Depressed" and "Suicide Risk" warning in header when losing happy daily

So go ahead, mindlessly spam click cards so long as there is no big red warning. After all we're here to get rich fast and every aspiring trillionaire needs an advisor to warn them that perhaps making that "shady back alley deal" is a REALLY bad idea (at least until you're super rich).

Furthermore: