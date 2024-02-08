Dangerous Card Warnings Update

Some of the Trillionaires have reported accidentally clicking cards that ended their run early. I don't believe a trillionaire should have to think too hard in life, things should be offered up on a silver platter!
As such look out for these warnings on cards that are liable to ruin your day. Maybe it's still worth it, but be careful and consider your options.
- Adds "Living Beyond Means" warning to dangerous cards
- Adds "Cashflow Risk" warning to dangerous cards
- Adds "Bankruptcy Risk" warning to dangerous cards
- Adds "Daily Sadness" warning to dangerous cards
- Adds "Devastating Event" warning to dangerous cards
- Adds "Depressed" and "Suicide Risk" warning in header when losing happy daily
So go ahead, mindlessly spam click cards so long as there is no big red warning. After all we're here to get rich fast and every aspiring trillionaire needs an advisor to warn them that perhaps making that "shady back alley deal" is a REALLY bad idea (at least until you're super rich).
Furthermore:
- Adds text to the Reset Button so it is more clear that you have the option to preserve your prestige level
- Randomize Slots - up to 30% bonus
