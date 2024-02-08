Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 02/08 (Thu).
- “Come On In! Venus Restaurant～Bonding Festival Chapter～” starts!
- “Auspicious Blossom Outfit Gacha・2024,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① ~ ⑥” starts!
- “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “New Owner Support Pack (POW)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed files in this update