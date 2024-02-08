Awesome weeklong Sale up to 53% Bundle & Major Yokai Art Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13398818 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 02:59:08 UTC by Wendy

New Mode Added: Card Merging

A new additional merging gameplay replaced maps 1-4, 2-4, 3-4, 4-4, 5-4, and 6-4 in story mode.

A random unit card will be spawned every 7 second

Put 2 of the same kinds of unit cards side by side to upgrade to a new level unit card.

Strategically decide when and where to place your unit card

Enhanced game performance, overall bug fixes

New Event - My grandpa is very healthy at the hospital

Add new Hospital Map and music theme

Randomly three power up every wave to boost your troop

Play to earn a special token and unlock new skin for Hiro and Youtou Hime





New Mini Event - Oppai! Oppai!

New mini gameplay

Relaxing and refreshing

Play and exchange an event food to boost youkai's heart

