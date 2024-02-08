Awesome weeklong Sale up to 53% Bundle & Major Yokai Art Updates

Season's greetings, players! Celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with joy and savings as we offer up to a 53% discount on our game bundle.
Don't miss out—grab your copy now and join the festive fun!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/20335/Secret_Collab_Bundle/
New Mode Added: Card Merging
- A new additional merging gameplay replaced maps 1-4, 2-4, 3-4, 4-4, 5-4, and 6-4 in story mode.
- A random unit card will be spawned every 7 second
- Put 2 of the same kinds of unit cards side by side to upgrade to a new level unit card.
- Strategically decide when and where to place your unit card
- Enhanced game performance, overall bug fixes
New Event - My grandpa is very healthy at the hospital
- Add new Hospital Map and music theme
- Randomly three power up every wave to boost your troop
- Play to earn a special token and unlock new skin for Hiro and Youtou Hime
New Mini Event - Oppai! Oppai!
- New mini gameplay
- Relaxing and refreshing
- Play and exchange an event food to boost youkai's heart
