Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 8 February 2024

Awesome weeklong Sale up to 53% Bundle & Major Yokai Art Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13398818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season's greetings, players! Celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with joy and savings as we offer up to a 53% discount on our game bundle.

Don't miss out—grab your copy now and join the festive fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/20335/Secret_Collab_Bundle/

New Mode Added: Card Merging

  • A new additional merging gameplay replaced maps 1-4, 2-4, 3-4, 4-4, 5-4, and 6-4 in story mode.
  • A random unit card will be spawned every 7 second
  • Put 2 of the same kinds of unit cards side by side to upgrade to a new level unit card.
  • Strategically decide when and where to place your unit card
  • Enhanced game performance, overall bug fixes

New Event - My grandpa is very healthy at the hospital

  • Add new Hospital Map and music theme
  • Randomly three power up every wave to boost your troop
  • Play to earn a special token and unlock new skin for Hiro and Youtou Hime


New Mini Event - Oppai! Oppai!

  • New mini gameplay
  • Relaxing and refreshing
  • Play and exchange an event food to boost youkai's heart

