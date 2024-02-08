Update 2.8 (Circus Trials & Level Editor BETA 2)

New Level Pack "Circus Trials"

-Ticket collectible to unlock the trials

-3 new challenging circus themed levels; "Clown Towers", "Gloomy Gambols" and "Circuit Circus"

-All of them featuring tough loot race time trials

-4 new cosmetics (Clown Nose, Glove Staff, Bowtie, True Clown)

-15 hidden tokens

Clown Enemy

-A highly annoying enemy that chases you down

-Hard to kill and usually gets the first hit on you

-It can fly back up if knocked down from platforms

-No cheese reward for destroying it, best to avoid them

Spider Enemy

-The first smart enemy

-Can jump from platform to platform

-Can spawn baby spiders if damaged or sometimes when idling (also smart)

-Will kick back after taking damage, can't spam attacks on it

Changes and fixes

-New damage type, popcorn drowning (lol)

-Cheat codes have been disabled entirely

-Levels can now be replayed (erase level specific savedata from main menu)

-Damage from water or void will be 50% of the damage you'd normally receive (previously complete immunity from damage)

-Custom fire and electricity planes (in level editor) have a unique "force position reset" property which can override pepper immunity (so you don't just fall right through them, it's always enabled)

-Added a toggle for depth of field post processing effect in the settings

-Added master volume slider (suggested by saku & tonk (aggressively))

-Updated the water material in bathroom

-Fixed an issue where double jump sometimes couldn't be performed after walking off from a platform

-Medal materials are now a lot brighter (visibility was bad in level select and it was impossible to tell the medals apart)

-Decreased music volume in all levels

-Added footstep noises to bonus level select

LEVEL EDITOR BETA 2

Workshop support

-You can now upload your levels to the Steam Workshop (levels may take up to a minute to appear in the workshop, please be patient and don't try reuploading if you don't see the level immediately)

-Add user created levels to your game by subscribing to them in Steam and refreshing the list in-game

-Auto-updating workshop maps is not yet supported

General

-Object transform, custom data and many other properties can now be clicked and you can write your own precise value without having to fiddle with the + and - buttons

-Levels can now have a difficulty, choose one from easy, tough, hard or mad

-Add and edit custom fog (color, threshold, etc)

-Custom intro cameras now have a setting for FOV and linear movement (might be broken if level was made before this update)

-Editor camera FOV / orthographic size can now be changed with scrollwheel

-Auto-generated level images (custom images are still supported, first image in level directory will be used for preview)

-New hierarchy window, select level items easily

-New skyboxes and materials

-3 new songs from Circus Trials

New hotkeys

-Toggle all UI with F1

-Toggle help grid with F2

-Toggle orthographic view with F3

-Snap custom cameras (intro/cutscene) to editor camera with F4 (including the FOV)

-Use arrow keys to move the selected object, right shift fow vertical movement

New folders

-Food

-Deco

-Lava (small pack of new lava themed assets)

New objects

-Top text trigger (display title and a message with a set time anywhere)

-Cutscene trigger (display a message with a custom camera angle)

-Propeller platform (add wind forces to any direction)

-End position override (overrides the position and rotation at which Mousey does his winning animation)

-Lava and electric plane (like water but deals different damage)

-Fire cheese (10 cheese in 1)

-Birds and bats (generate any amount of birds or bats that fly within set bounds)

-Text field (display a string anywhere in 3D space)

-Lever (trigger other triggers)

-Variable Trigger (change the variables of other items at any time)

-Function Trigger (invoke any function with arguments, very advanced and crashy if used incorrectly)

-Move to Trigger (move a group to specified location with a set time and easing type)

-Move by Trigger (move a group by a specified distance with a set time and easing type)

-Spider enemy (smart) +baby variant

-Clown enemy

-Ladybug enemy

-Swing and spiral from circus trials

-"OffMesh" links (determine gaps that smart enemies can jump)

-HP pickup

-Spotlight

-And lots of new decorative objects

Fixes

-Fixed bouncer preview gizmo not working correctly with custom gravities

-Changed the bottom text in custom level select (removing refresh and quit to menu when a level is selected)

-Fixed an oversight where conditionless win trigger wouldn't work if Mousey was airborne

-Water plane now plays audio

-Materials now wrap backwards (when pressing - when material equals 0, it will choose the last material)

-Fixed fall damage threshold being ignored when falling near the ground

-Updated naming, removed ED_ and "(Clone)" (unless the clone is an actual clone)

List of all supported easings for move triggers:

https://easings.net

Help for custom string colors, font sizes, etc.:

https://docs.unity3d.com/Packages/com.unity.textmeshpro@4.0/manual/RichText.html