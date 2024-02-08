Update 2.8 (Circus Trials & Level Editor BETA 2)
New Level Pack "Circus Trials"
-Ticket collectible to unlock the trials
-3 new challenging circus themed levels; "Clown Towers", "Gloomy Gambols" and "Circuit Circus"
-All of them featuring tough loot race time trials
-4 new cosmetics (Clown Nose, Glove Staff, Bowtie, True Clown)
-15 hidden tokens
Clown Enemy
-A highly annoying enemy that chases you down
-Hard to kill and usually gets the first hit on you
-It can fly back up if knocked down from platforms
-No cheese reward for destroying it, best to avoid them
Spider Enemy
-The first smart enemy
-Can jump from platform to platform
-Can spawn baby spiders if damaged or sometimes when idling (also smart)
-Will kick back after taking damage, can't spam attacks on it
Changes and fixes
-New damage type, popcorn drowning (lol)
-Cheat codes have been disabled entirely
-Levels can now be replayed (erase level specific savedata from main menu)
-Damage from water or void will be 50% of the damage you'd normally receive (previously complete immunity from damage)
-Custom fire and electricity planes (in level editor) have a unique "force position reset" property which can override pepper immunity (so you don't just fall right through them, it's always enabled)
-Added a toggle for depth of field post processing effect in the settings
-Added master volume slider (suggested by saku & tonk (aggressively))
-Updated the water material in bathroom
-Fixed an issue where double jump sometimes couldn't be performed after walking off from a platform
-Medal materials are now a lot brighter (visibility was bad in level select and it was impossible to tell the medals apart)
-Decreased music volume in all levels
-Added footstep noises to bonus level select
LEVEL EDITOR BETA 2
Workshop support
-You can now upload your levels to the Steam Workshop (levels may take up to a minute to appear in the workshop, please be patient and don't try reuploading if you don't see the level immediately)
-Add user created levels to your game by subscribing to them in Steam and refreshing the list in-game
-Auto-updating workshop maps is not yet supported
General
-Object transform, custom data and many other properties can now be clicked and you can write your own precise value without having to fiddle with the + and - buttons
-Levels can now have a difficulty, choose one from easy, tough, hard or mad
-Add and edit custom fog (color, threshold, etc)
-Custom intro cameras now have a setting for FOV and linear movement (might be broken if level was made before this update)
-Editor camera FOV / orthographic size can now be changed with scrollwheel
-Auto-generated level images (custom images are still supported, first image in level directory will be used for preview)
-New hierarchy window, select level items easily
-New skyboxes and materials
-3 new songs from Circus Trials
New hotkeys
-Toggle all UI with F1
-Toggle help grid with F2
-Toggle orthographic view with F3
-Snap custom cameras (intro/cutscene) to editor camera with F4 (including the FOV)
-Use arrow keys to move the selected object, right shift fow vertical movement
New folders
-Food
-Deco
-Lava (small pack of new lava themed assets)
New objects
-Top text trigger (display title and a message with a set time anywhere)
-Cutscene trigger (display a message with a custom camera angle)
-Propeller platform (add wind forces to any direction)
-End position override (overrides the position and rotation at which Mousey does his winning animation)
-Lava and electric plane (like water but deals different damage)
-Fire cheese (10 cheese in 1)
-Birds and bats (generate any amount of birds or bats that fly within set bounds)
-Text field (display a string anywhere in 3D space)
-Lever (trigger other triggers)
-Variable Trigger (change the variables of other items at any time)
-Function Trigger (invoke any function with arguments, very advanced and crashy if used incorrectly)
-Move to Trigger (move a group to specified location with a set time and easing type)
-Move by Trigger (move a group by a specified distance with a set time and easing type)
-Spider enemy (smart) +baby variant
-Clown enemy
-Ladybug enemy
-Swing and spiral from circus trials
-"OffMesh" links (determine gaps that smart enemies can jump)
-HP pickup
-Spotlight
-And lots of new decorative objects
Fixes
-Fixed bouncer preview gizmo not working correctly with custom gravities
-Changed the bottom text in custom level select (removing refresh and quit to menu when a level is selected)
-Fixed an oversight where conditionless win trigger wouldn't work if Mousey was airborne
-Water plane now plays audio
-Materials now wrap backwards (when pressing - when material equals 0, it will choose the last material)
-Fixed fall damage threshold being ignored when falling near the ground
-Updated naming, removed ED_ and "(Clone)" (unless the clone is an actual clone)
List of all supported easings for move triggers:
https://easings.net
Help for custom string colors, font sizes, etc.:
https://docs.unity3d.com/Packages/com.unity.textmeshpro@4.0/manual/RichText.html
