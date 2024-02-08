Update Notes 8 Feb - Money updates, Production upddates, Bankruptcy!

It's highly recommended that you run the Auto-Set Network Deals and Auto Set All Worker Contracts. These can be found in Edit Database > Helpful Scripts.
Back again with our second release of the year!
- Added the ability for a company to go bankrupt, or be bought out by the user if their company is in a dire financial state.
- Rebalanced network deals, production costs, and worker contracts
- Promotions will cut their production levels and release workers in order to cut costs when finances are looking bad
- Added two new Production options - Marketing and Back Office. Both come with bonuses to attendance and viewership, and are necessary to move up in levels (Regional to Cult, Cult to National etc)
- Updated Production rules, so that instead of applying a multiplier to your segment score, they cap your final show score.
- Added a financial chart on the All Promotions page, so you can see how each company is doing financially.
- Widened the criteria for when you are at war with another promotion
- Heightened the impact of losing a promotional war
- Optimised a lot of UI and backend logic, so that the game should feel a lot faster and more responsive
- Improved the performance of the Next Day Cycle to be at least twice as fast by my calculations
- Added a little pop noise when Next Day cycle is over, for those who like to go do something else while the Next Day is simming.
- Fixed bug with auto set scripts
- Fixed bug where buttons were clickable on home screen
- Fixed bug where dead people appeared in the top workers in New Game
