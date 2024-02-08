Update Notes 8 Feb - Money updates, Production upddates, Bankruptcy!

It's highly recommended that you run the Auto-Set Network Deals and Auto Set All Worker Contracts. These can be found in Edit Database > Helpful Scripts.

Back again with our second release of the year!

Added the ability for a company to go bankrupt, or be bought out by the user if their company is in a dire financial state.

Rebalanced network deals, production costs, and worker contracts

Promotions will cut their production levels and release workers in order to cut costs when finances are looking bad

Added two new Production options - Marketing and Back Office. Both come with bonuses to attendance and viewership, and are necessary to move up in levels (Regional to Cult, Cult to National etc)

Updated Production rules, so that instead of applying a multiplier to your segment score, they cap your final show score.

Added a financial chart on the All Promotions page, so you can see how each company is doing financially.

Widened the criteria for when you are at war with another promotion

Heightened the impact of losing a promotional war

Optimised a lot of UI and backend logic, so that the game should feel a lot faster and more responsive

Improved the performance of the Next Day Cycle to be at least twice as fast by my calculations

Added a little pop noise when Next Day cycle is over, for those who like to go do something else while the Next Day is simming.

Fixed bug with auto set scripts

Fixed bug where buttons were clickable on home screen

Fixed bug where dead people appeared in the top workers in New Game

