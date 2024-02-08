 Skip to content

Space Simulation Toolkit update for 8 February 2024

V0.7.3.0 - Galaxy Multigrid

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • new gravity optimization Cosmos.Multigrid
  • two additional scenes in the Galaxy simulation
  • now you can use a lot of particles in Cosmos.node_gravity mode

