- new gravity optimization Cosmos.Multigrid
- two additional scenes in the Galaxy simulation
- now you can use a lot of particles in Cosmos.node_gravity mode
Space Simulation Toolkit update for 8 February 2024
V0.7.3.0 - Galaxy Multigrid
Patchnotes via Steam Community
