Tactical Nexus update for 7 February 2024

ChapterEX2-2 Flip tactical land fix

Build 13397736

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a problem with the placement of the <Goddess Feather>, so it has been changed.
(Please note that this will not be applied retroactively to past saved data.)

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
  
