There was a problem with the placement of the <Goddess Feather>, so it has been changed.
(Please note that this will not be applied retroactively to past saved data.)
Tactical Nexus update for 7 February 2024
ChapterEX2-2 Flip tactical land fix
There was a problem with the placement of the <Goddess Feather>, so it has been changed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update