Regular update notes for January

Hello,

It's been half the winter. We heard this winter's cold is bad. How are you doing?

Let's start with the 31st developer note.

In this build we added chapters 10 and 11.

Chapter 10 is for 4 days from day 37 to day 40, and Chapter 11 is for 3 days from day 41 to day 43. A total of 7 days of stories have been added.

The story of the Polar Penguin Post is also nearing its end. We look forward to working with you until the end.

This update story is uploaded without translation. We are going to add translation later.

Also, the game story can be partially modified according to the development process.

**

2. New Area 'Port Base' Added

**



Following the new chapter update, the 'Port Base' icon has been added to the 'Map'.

The port base will appear from Chapter 11 (41 days).

From Chapter 11, you can send deliveries to the 'port base'. You can also pick up the port base day mission on the map.

3. Add temperature indication to item icon

Added a chip shape mark at the top left of the item icon.

We have made the corresponding UI for clear indication of 'what temperature should you deliver' some delivery temperature sensitive items.

The UI is built-in without going through research stores.

In the second week of February, there is a Korean holiday ‘Seol-nal’

Accordingly, we will hold a sale to celebrate Seol-nal. Seol-nal sale will run for a week based on midnight on the 9th of Korean time.

We also distribute wallpapers for desktop in commemoration of Seol-nal.

This Wallpaper is an illustration of NPC 'Gari', which is in charge of the radio of Polar Penguin Post, along with this year's symbol 'Dragon'.

"Gari" is a reward perk character provided by the sponsor of "CEO" Reward, the top sponsorship reward of Polar Penguin Post crowdfunding.

Once again, We would like to thank you for allowing me to be with a wonderful character.

In addition, Polar Penguin Post will participate in the "Indie Game Special Zone" of "Illusta Fest," which will be held at KINTEX in Ilsan on the third week of February.

At Illusta Fes, we will be conducting game demonstrations and goods sales. Please check the information that will be uploaded in the third week of February.

Thank you.

LittleLemonBulb