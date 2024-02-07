 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 7 February 2024

Release 0.3.11.2

Release 0.3.11.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are reviewing how Star Systems are laid out and would like feedback on the differences between Luma and Demrock or Emdo, please.
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Star Systems
  • Demrock was updated and names fixed
  • Emdo was added and has a different setup from other systems to test if captains like this or not
  • Luma and Plutu locations where switched as a balance change
  • Captain Stat Panel Updates
  • New Gadget View for Ships
  • Faction Relations views are more detailed
  • Updated the Galaxy map to a more Moddable design
  • Tooltips Updates
  • Tooltips now have the correct theme applied to them
  • More elements have them
  • More Gadgets Restored
  • More Music

Balance

  • Adjust a few market items to balance out production costs
  • Adjust market discounts for higher tech level market items
  • Adjusted a few location positions in Luma

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue with Tips view dancing across the screen
  • Fixed an issue with displaying all Gadget Slots when your ship has at least 1 Gadget
  • Fixed an issue with the Mac CI / CD naming of the demo

