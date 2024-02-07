Release 0.3.11.2

We are reviewing how Star Systems are laid out and would like feedback on the differences between Luma and Demrock or Emdo, please.

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Star Systems

Demrock was updated and names fixed

Emdo was added and has a different setup from other systems to test if captains like this or not

Luma and Plutu locations where switched as a balance change

Captain Stat Panel Updates

New Gadget View for Ships

Faction Relations views are more detailed

Updated the Galaxy map to a more Moddable design

Tooltips Updates

Tooltips now have the correct theme applied to them

More elements have them

More Gadgets Restored

More Music

Balance

Adjust a few market items to balance out production costs

Adjust market discounts for higher tech level market items

Adjusted a few location positions in Luma

Bugs