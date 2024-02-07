Quick Feature Drops

Changelog
- Added more permissions to check for everywhere (command permission editor, set role / member channel permissions, etc)
- Cooler new (customizable) animations!
- Fixed "are you sure you want to exit" popup
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update