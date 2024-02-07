 Skip to content

Bot Maker For Discord update for 7 February 2024

Quick Feature Drops

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added more permissions to check for everywhere (command permission editor, set role / member channel permissions, etc)
  • Cooler new (customizable) animations!
  • Fixed "are you sure you want to exit" popup

