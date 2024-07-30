Early Access Release imminent!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today’s the day—our little baby known as Space for Sale is taking its first step into the wide world!

It has been years in the making, and the whole team at Mirage is going through a lovely mix of emotions leading up to this. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we loved making it, and hopefully we will get many people joining us as we set out on this Early Access trail of development.

Before we push the big red release button later today, I would like to take the opportunity and detail what the game is, what you can expect, and give a few words on our short-term plans.

How much content is in the release version?

The core gameplay is complete, and at launch we'll kick things off with our initial selection of content set in one continent on the lush planet Autica.

In short and practical terms:

One randomized continent on the Green planet, called “Autica”

Five distinct biomes and environment types

Four types of alien clients, each with unique assets and needs

One special client project, involving multiple steps, research projects, and construction sites to complete.

Two special events (think something akin to “side quests”)

Six intelligent animals (excluding critters and decorative creatures)

A bunch of tools, suits and gadgets to play around with

Replayability through various scenario settings and modifiers

Taking a single planet from prospect to sold takes approximately 7 hours, depending on your experience and chosen settings.

What’s the price? Any extra stuff or special editions?

The game will be sold at 19.99$, with a release discount of 20%.

We also have a soundtrack, made by our inhouse musician and sound-wizard Joakim Karlberg.

We've also created something we dubbed as The Supporter Pack. To clarify, this pack doesn't offer any in-game value or gameplay advantages—it's simply a way for those who appreciate our work to further support the project beyond purchasing the core product.

What’s next?

During this first week we will be monitoring the situation and make sure everything is running as smoothly as possible.

Upon and following the release, our main priority will be to improve the core gameplay experience. At the same time, we'll be creating new content and rolling out updates that include new planets, in-game events, projects, and more.

How can users best help the development and contribute?

By giving us feedback! 😊 Report any bugs or issues that you experience, send in your ideas and suggestions, and tell us what you think!

On behalf of the whole team—thanks for tuning in on the release and we hope you will enjoy and join us on this Early Access journey!

Sincerely

/ Simon