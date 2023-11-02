Rogue City is OUT NOW

It's time to bring justice to the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit!

RoboCop: Rogue City is finally out on PC (Nov. 2, 1PM EDT / 5PM UTC / 6PM CET)!

We want to thank you all, the fans, for the incredible amount of support — and patience! — you've given us all this time, and we sincerely hope the game will be everything you wanted a RoboCop game to be.

So go and do what Alex Murphy does best! Explore the streets of Old Detroit, investigate, fight through dangerous situations and, most importantly... issue those parking tickets like the robot cop you are.

If you encounter issues during your playthrough, please let us know via our Steam Forums or our official Discord community. We'll be glad to assist you and find a fix as soon as possible.

Get RoboCop: Rogue City now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681430/RoboCop_Rogue_City/