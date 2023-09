2023/09/30 Patch

Added Talent Tree (10point/20point/50point/100point system

Added New Map Events to Collect Talent Points

Added New Map Misty Shores

Added 2 New AI (Bomber and Range Spell Caster)

Added New Uncommon Gear to Crafting System

Added New Crafting Material Emerald

Added Map transition New VFX Effects

Character Selection Menu Getting Ready to add 2 new classes to game (Ranger and NecroMancer) Coming Soon