 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 30 September 2023

LION Update 0.4.06

Share · View all patches · Build 12324928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Great day to all, this new Patch fix several bugs encountered in the game, related to the UI sometimes spawning and looking the game after exiting the menu
Another big fix was that some upgrades like the climbing claws will no longer grant the upgrade.
The main menu is begging reworked beginning with the intro sequence
A new tutorial level is being constructed, is now built and at the moment the tutorials are being placed and programed, you can explore it but is filled with bugs at the moment.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2227411 Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link