LION Update 0.4.06

Great day to all, this new Patch fix several bugs encountered in the game, related to the UI sometimes spawning and looking the game after exiting the menu

Another big fix was that some upgrades like the climbing claws will no longer grant the upgrade.

The main menu is begging reworked beginning with the intro sequence

A new tutorial level is being constructed, is now built and at the moment the tutorials are being placed and programed, you can explore it but is filled with bugs at the moment.