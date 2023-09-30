Great day to all, this new Patch fix several bugs encountered in the game, related to the UI sometimes spawning and looking the game after exiting the menu
Another big fix was that some upgrades like the climbing claws will no longer grant the upgrade.
The main menu is begging reworked beginning with the intro sequence
A new tutorial level is being constructed, is now built and at the moment the tutorials are being placed and programed, you can explore it but is filled with bugs at the moment.
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 30 September 2023
LION Update 0.4.06
Great day to all, this new Patch fix several bugs encountered in the game, related to the UI sometimes spawning and looking the game after exiting the menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update