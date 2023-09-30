v.0.8.6-beta update: Weapon opacity, Mode balancing and more!

Weapon opacity option

With enough upgrades, the screen can fill up completely with your attacks, that's why i added an option to decrease the Weapon opacity in the option menu now!

Mode balancing

Decreased Cooldown Reduction Bonus of Shorter Run Mode from 20% to 15% and Speed up Mode from 40% to 25%.

Hallucination Mode achievements

The hallucination mode is not for everyone and you shouldn't be forced to play it to get all the achievements. That's why you can earn hallucination mode achievements now in an alternative way: There is a mushroom hidden in each stage, finding it and picking it up will grant these achievements too (there is a mild temporary screen effect when picking it up).

This patch was motivated by Kersakofs (Lean Demon) suggestions, thanks for it!