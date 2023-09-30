Patch notes for Beta 1.7.10

Changes
- Players will now always start day at 7AM when joining a game to get their first day in
- Moved furniture and code mod settings into new game screen, since they are permanent changes
- Added error message to make it clear when host and client saves have discrepancies
- Made game autosave in multiplayer when game is closed by closing game window
- Game will now check through backups to see if there is a better save when joining a server
Fixes
- Fixed game saving 3 times in a row for online games with only 1 player
- Fixed multiplayer work deals bugging out when joining an existing game where the host saved before the deal took place
- Fixed security guards not going to security desk as soon as one becomes available during their shift
- Security guards will now also hunt burglars when they are walking to/from security/surveillance desks
- Fixed all burglars near each other not fleeing when one has been caught
- Fixed shared map objects like windturbines getting duplicated for player every time they joined a previous game
- Lead designers with the IP Ownership demand can no longer work as lead designer on outsourced projects in multiplayer
- Fixed issue with clients not connecting up if a new player is hosting an existing game
- Fixed clients getting stuck at midnight when the host player disconnects
- Fixed deals getting cancelled when they shouldn't and not cancelled when they should
- Fixed ID clash between network objects causing local player to gain money from selling wind turbines when removing a window or door from the network
- Fixed all players getting money when a player sold windturbines obtained through a rural plot
- Fixed parking lot player assignment sometimes being wrong when hosting game
- Fixed time buttons being unavailable when launching previous game as host in which player was waiting for other players
- Fixed project management tasks losing leader assignment when joining a game
- Changed how plot adjacency is calculated to avoid situations where a plot is unreachable
- Fixed manufacturing tasks and assembly lines not being deserialized properly when joining a game with an existing save
- Fixed some server processes not being deserialized properly when joining a game with an existing save
Changed depots in dev branch