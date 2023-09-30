🚀 Update 2.7 🕐 Custom Game Speed 🐾 and Naming Your 🐶 Dog and 👶 Child Cards

Game Speed Customization: Introducing a slider in the Settings Menu to adjust the pace of the game. This not only modifies the day duration but also directly influences the speed at which NPCs walk. Adjust between 50% to 125% to find your perfect pace.

Enhanced Soil Info: Hover over tilled soil, and you'll now get detailed information when you have Compost, and Bags of Sand, Clay, or Silt in your inventory.

Dog Personalization: Ever wanted to rename Munger? Now you can with the new 'Name your Dog' card!

Family Bonds: Dive deeper into personalization by naming your in-game child with the 'Name your Child' card.

Thanks for all your love and support ❤️💛💚💙💜🖤🤍🤎