- Correspondance textes Préquelle Chapitre BlackFlag (démo) - Infasia en lien avec les agents Shadow
- Dialogues ré-arrangés dans le Chapitre BlackFlag avec l'agent Shadow
Infasia update for 30 September 2023
Version 1.86
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377611
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update