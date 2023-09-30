 Skip to content

Infasia update for 30 September 2023

Version 1.86

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Correspondance textes Préquelle Chapitre BlackFlag (démo) - Infasia en lien avec les agents Shadow
  • Dialogues ré-arrangés dans le Chapitre BlackFlag avec l'agent Shadow

Changed files in this update

