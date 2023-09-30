Patch 0.9.4 - Hotfix

HOTFIX
Once you picked up a Sonic Boom powerup, it didn't deactivate and push all enemies back for the whole run. This hotfix patch fixes that and makes the Sonic Boom powerup work as expected.
Lock, load, and loot, Commanders!
