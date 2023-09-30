 Skip to content

Survivor Mercs update for 30 September 2023

Patch 0.9.4 - Hotfix

Patch 0.9.4 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX

Once you picked up a Sonic Boom powerup, it didn't deactivate and push all enemies back for the whole run. This hotfix patch fixes that and makes the Sonic Boom powerup work as expected.

Lock, load, and loot, Commanders!

