Hotfix 0.60.2 (Hauler perks, Carry capacity)

Share · View all patches · Build 12324638 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

We released a small batch of fixes to resolve the issues that occurred after yesterday's update. We're super grateful for your reports and feedback!

Changelog:

Fixed a game-breaking bug caused by building a Small Warehouse with the "Hauling Cart" perk active (and without Small Warehouse haulers unlocked).

Fixed Hauler-related perk issues. They should now only show up for players with the Haulers - Main Warehouse upgrade unlocked in the Smoldering City, not the other way around.

Fixed an issue with villagers being able to carry more resources than intended.

Fixed an issue with Hauler slots incorrectly showing up in the Small Warehouses with only the Haulers - Main Warehouse upgrade unlocked in the Smoldering City.

Fixed an issue with Creeping Shadows Forest Mystery not being displayed on HUD.

Fixed an issue with Sparkcaster still being offered in the cornerstone pool (in the Coral Forest).

Corrected the Italian translation of Kiln in the Biscuit Recipes perk description.

Added the missing description of the Firelink Ritual and Work Safety Guide cornerstones in the Polish version.

Corrected a typo in the Polish description of the Stormbird Feathers Ancient Guardian part.

Fixed an issue with the old version of the Value Added Tax still being offered as a reward for some orders.

Fixed the "Severity" label being off-centered in the Embark panel and the Daily Expedition popup.

We wish you a great time with the new update!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705956511769216350

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3698073943481096752

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3646281279368578532

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3650783611399924712