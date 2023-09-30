Hotfix 0.60.2 (Hauler perks, Carry capacity)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We released a small batch of fixes to resolve the issues that occurred after yesterday's update. We're super grateful for your reports and feedback!
Changelog:
- Fixed a game-breaking bug caused by building a Small Warehouse with the "Hauling Cart" perk active (and without Small Warehouse haulers unlocked).
- Fixed Hauler-related perk issues. They should now only show up for players with the Haulers - Main Warehouse upgrade unlocked in the Smoldering City, not the other way around.
- Fixed an issue with villagers being able to carry more resources than intended.
- Fixed an issue with Hauler slots incorrectly showing up in the Small Warehouses with only the Haulers - Main Warehouse upgrade unlocked in the Smoldering City.
- Fixed an issue with Creeping Shadows Forest Mystery not being displayed on HUD.
- Fixed an issue with Sparkcaster still being offered in the cornerstone pool (in the Coral Forest).
- Corrected the Italian translation of Kiln in the Biscuit Recipes perk description.
- Added the missing description of the Firelink Ritual and Work Safety Guide cornerstones in the Polish version.
- Corrected a typo in the Polish description of the Stormbird Feathers Ancient Guardian part.
- Fixed an issue with the old version of the Value Added Tax still being offered as a reward for some orders.
- Fixed the "Severity" label being off-centered in the Embark panel and the Daily Expedition popup.
We wish you a great time with the new update!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
Previous Updates
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705956511769216350
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3698073943481096752
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3646281279368578532
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3650783611399924712
Changed files in this update