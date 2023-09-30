 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

腾起之蛇：现世 update for 30 September 2023

Added a "very useful" system optimization game experience

Share · View all patches · Build 12324523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a powerful and useful program strongly recommended system
Players, please search for it yourself
After experimenting all afternoon, it should have completely solved the problem of monster AI not moving (there is really no answer to this problem, and there is still a large blank in the domestic UE area)
Optimize several small problems

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link