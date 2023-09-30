Ver. 0.2.33 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.33 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Added journey destinations
- Increased number of types of member introductions
- Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
- Fixed a bug where the cursor display did not switch properly
- Fixed minor bugs
■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.
■Fixed minor bugs
Fixed display bug when clicking on treasure chest, etc. Thanks for reporting this!
Thank you for observing the caravan this month. Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update