Ver. 0.2.33 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.33 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added journey destinations

Increased number of types of member introductions

Fixed a bug where the cursor display did not switch properly

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

■Fixed minor bugs

Fixed display bug when clicking on treasure chest, etc. Thanks for reporting this!

